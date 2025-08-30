Prince Harry reacts to King Charles meeting: ‘start of healing’

Prince Harry, who hasn’t seen his father King Charles in 20 months, is anticipated to finally have a private meeting during his upcoming visit to the U.K.

A well-placed source had assured that there is “a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach” bet ween the father and son after years of royal rift.

However, the Duke of Sussex appears to be a bundle of nerves ahead of the big meeting as there are still many unresolved issues and his estranged brother Prince William is still very much against the reunion.

Following the news of a possible meeting with the King, Harry is feeling “quite apprehensive”, according to former royal butler Grant Harrold.

“He will be slightly nervous about it because it’s quite a big deal if he does get to see his father,” he explained. “There would be discussions about whether the rift could be healed.”

He mentioned that it is “only speculation” but did not that the meeting could be “stepping stone” to mend their bond.

“There is a chance they could begin to resolve it. But I don’t think one meeting is going to resolve four or five years of fallout,” he continued. “But it’s a stepping stone in the start of the healing process.”

The comments come after a report by Mirror shared an update about the possible meeting days after Harry confirmed he will be attending the WellChild awards, which coincides with the third death anniversary of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.