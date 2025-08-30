Ed Sheeran serves epic surprise during concert with 'Bridgerton' star 

Ed Sheeran never lets his concert goers leave without a surprise.
During his recent show in Denmark, the Shape of You hitmaker brought Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor on stage.
However, it wasn’t as simple as it seemed. The actress, who played Daphne Basset in the hit Netflix series, joined the Perfect chart-topper on stage to film a scene for his upcoming music video.
Concertgoers and fans alike were buzzing with excitement over the unexpected guest appearance, with one fan commenting, "Looking good. Can’t wait to watch the video!"
"That’s was beautiful ,it was perfect," another added, followed by a third admirer, "Love the song, can’t wait for it to be out [heart eyes and red heart emoji]."
Before their surprise stage moment, the Sapphire hitmaker and Dynevor, 30, were spotted filming in Hvar, a sun-soaked Croatian island.
On August 19, the Grammy winner kicked off the filming for his upcoming music video, with details like the song title and release date been kept under tight wraps.
Recently, Sheeran, 34, has collaborated with a range of artists, including the popular hip-hop group Quickstyle, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh, Swedish rapper 1.Cruz, and more.
