Taylor Swift sets new Guinness World Record with Kelce brothers on 'New Heights'

Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking world records with her music; she has so many that the Guinness World Records has compiled a special list recognizing her as ICON.
Now, Taylor has added another feather in her cap by becoming a record-breaking podcast guest.
Her recent appearance on New Heights, the podcast of her NFL football star beau Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, has been the talk of the town, generating a significant buzz.
Fans went wild the episode that has offered not only the surprise announcement of her upcoming twelfth studio album (TS-12) The Life of a Showgirl, but also a sneak peek into her loved-up relationship with Travis Kelce.
What contributed to the viral sensation was Travis celebrating her success, sharing the story of how they met first time, and of course Taylor unveiling her album cover- all proving to be the perfect ingredients for a spicy recipe!
And now the New Heights episode titled "Taylor Swift on Reclaiming Her Masters, Wrapping The Eras Tour, and The Life of a Showgirl," has broken a world record.
At this time of writing, the podcast has been viewed more than 21 million times. On the platform.
The podcast was spot on as Taylor sat down for an in-depth interview after a long hiatus, that Swifties were waiting for long.
The musician has proved herself to be a record-breaking machine.
