China’s first-ever ‘all-frequency’ 6G chip set stage for ultra-fast future

China has unlocked a major breakthrough in 6G wireless communication by building the world's first-ever “all-frequency” 6G chip for an ultra-fast future.

The 6G chip equipped with ultra-wideband photonic-electronic integrated technology is capable of providing mobile internet speeds of over 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) across the wide wireless spectrum. The speed is sufficient to stream 1,000 simultaneous 8K ultra-high-definition videos.

The Chinese team led by researchers from Peking University and City University of Hong Kong has created an ultra-wideband system ranging from 0.5 GHz to 115 GHz and integrated them into a thumbnail-sized chip.

This development marks a world-first achievement that will boost the efficiency of 6G networks and bridge internet disparity.

The chip measures around just 11mm by 1.7mm and reinforces millimetre-wave and terahertz communications with low-frequency microwave bands.

According to Professor Wang Xingjun of Peking University, “There is an urgent need to tackle 6G development challenges. As the demand for connected devices grows rapidly, next-generation networks must leverage the strengths of different frequency bands.”

According to Wang's analysis, the system’s performance can be improved by integrating it with AI tools. “For the first time, it establishes a hardware foundation for a truly ‘AI-native network’ – one that can dynamically adjust communication parameters via built-in algorithms to cope with complex electromagnetic environments, all while performing real-time environmental sensing,” he added.

The technology can be embedded in smartphones, internet devices, and drones to precipitate the arrival of 6G networks.