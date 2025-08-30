Rihanna makes bold confession as she celebrates '20th Anniversary' of debut album

Rihanna's 'Music of the Sun' released on August 29, 2005

Rihanna, who is globally acclaimed as the Best-Selling Digital Artist of all time, has expressed her emotions as her debut album complete 20 years.

The 37-year-old Barbadian singer's first studio album by the name "Music of the Sun" released on August 29 in 2005.

On its 20th anniversary, Rihanna penned a special message with a confession involving her “die-hard fans.”

Taking it to X, the nine-time Grammy winner wrote, “20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music!”

While referring to fans, she confessed, “So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way.”

According to the Diamonds vocalist, her followers have played a crucial role in her music journey, therefore, the Academy Award nominee added that she is forever grateful to all of them.

Besides thanking fans for greatest first 20 years, the mother of two also thanked “Execs, DJ’s, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam, journalists, brands, mentors, etc etc.”

To conclude, the Umbrella hitmaker wrote, “I thank God, He’s been very generous to me, and the Glory belongs to Him!”