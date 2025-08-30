Kate Middleton set to give key role to 'best of friends' Duchess Sophie

Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie's bond will be stronger after the Waleses move to their new home, Forest Lodge.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to leave their present residence, Adelaide Cottage, to make Forest Lodge their 'forever home.'

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's house is at Bagshot Park, which is quite close to Prince William and Kate Middleton's new place.

Discussing the special role Sophie can play for Catherine in the future, royal expert Sean Smith shared that the future Queen might ask for support from her 'best of friends' in times of need.

King Charles 'secret weapon might play a big role in looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in William and Kate's absence.

According to GB, he shared, "They remain the best of friends. They have always been two middle-class girls from the country battling their way through the etiquette and traditions of the Royal Family."

The royal author added, "They do not live in each other’s pockets. Kate has three young children to occupy her attention, but the Waleses' new home, Forest Lodge, is little more than a 10-minute drive from Bagshot Park, so Sophie is near to help and support when she can."

It is worth noting that Kate Middleton and Sophie have shared a close bond, particularly after the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

During their balcony appearance at the Foreign Office in Whitehall in November 2024, the Duchess of Edinburgh "placed a comforting hand" on Kate's back after she completed her preventative chemotherapy.

Sean called Sophie a "comforter" for Kate since she revealed her challenging cancer battle.