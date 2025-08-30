Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie daughter returns as key royal decision looms

Lady Louise, who is the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, is set to make an important decision about her royal career.

The 21-year-old is preparing to return to her fourth and final year at St Andrews University in the coming weeks. Louise is studying for an English degree at the prestigious Scottish university since 2022 – the university is also the alma mater of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During her education, Prince Edward and Sophie’s first-born has not shied away from extracurricular activities and has especially delighted the royals with a nod to her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

She joined the St Andrews University Officers’ Training Corps, where she has received basic weapons training and leadership lessons. If the young royal continues in her efforts, she could qualify to serve in the army and become the first woman to serve in the military after Elizabeth.

Other than her army training, Louise also participated in several student productions.

As her final year is about to commence, Louise is expected to make a choice and it seems she has plenty to choose from. Her parents, Edward and Sophie, have a prominent and well-respected position in the monarchy as they continue with their royal duties.

The way to royal service is also open especially since she previously on LinkedIn about her interest in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy or law.

Moreover, she could also follow the footsteps of her other cousins, including Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and have an loose role in royal duties while having a separate career outside of royal life.