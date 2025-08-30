John Cena's final European bout takes dramatic twist: Apology stuns fans

John Cena, the 17-time world Wrestling Champion, shocks fans with apology after turning heel, attacking Cody Rhodes and siding with The Rock at Elimination Chamber.

The Cenation Leader had no patience or empathy for the fans during his heel run. When they hosted an edition of RAW in March in Brussels, Belgium, John Cena lashed out at everyone.

On the following episode of WWE RAW, Cena addressed his change in character and lashed out at the audience in a harsh language, stating that his relationship with the fans had been a toxic one.

An eager-eyed boy was in attendance to witness his hero live but ended up getting called out for having a toxic relationship with the WWE megastar.

The child looked upset and later cited disdain for the 17-time WWE World Champion.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, John Cena and Logan Paul had their final confrontation ahead of their clash in Paris bout on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Cena cut their promo short by approaching the young fan who had attended the show, and he issued an apology.

Cena said, “Respect is the ability to the next time you see that person, is to say, ‘I am sorry, I was having a bad day and thank you for being there for me when I most needed you.”

All the buzz about Clash in Paris

Clash in Paris takes place this Sunday, August 31, 2025, in front of what is expected to be a raucous French crowd. This weekend should be no different as John Cena performs for the final time in front of a European crowd in the ring.

Everyone's on their toes as the big clash is now just hours away.



John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Cena has unfinished business with Lesnar, but he must first tend to Paul. The social media star challenged Cena on his retirement tour.

The sudden enmities led Cena to accept Paul’s challenge. Now, it would be "criminal" for WWE’s record 17-time world champ to lose to an influencer-turned -pro in one of his final matches.