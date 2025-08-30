Liam Payne fans mark first birthday since tragic death: 'Celebrate in heaven'

Liam Payne’s loved ones are marking what would have been his 32nd birthday, but now his first since his tragic death.

About 10 months after the One Direction singer laid to eternal rest, his admirers around the world took to social media to honour the late singer’s life and legacy.

In addition to his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and his family members, several fans and fan pages penned emotional notes on the occasion.

"Remembering @liampayne on his birthday [blue heart emoji]," wrote Soccer Aid on X, along with photos of Liam greeting his teammates and posing by a trophy. "Liam played at Soccer Aid for UNICEF in 2022 and 2023."

A fan wrote, "because you not being here doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate you. happy birthday @LiamPayne, i love you [star and white emoji]."

"Forever 31 [white heart emoji] Today you should’ve been 32. I always wished I could see you, even once," another wished.

"We miss you little angel," a third made a brief yet deeply emotional post. "Today a little more [broken heart emoji]."

"Hi Liam. Today is your 32nd birthday. I hope you're celebrating in heaven but I still wish you were here," a fourth wrote, echoing sentiments of others.

Notably former bandmates, including Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, haven’t shared anything yet fans continued to pour in their love and respect for the late icon.

Liam passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the age of 31.

He left behind his young son, Bear, whom he welcomed with ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy, his girlfriend Kate, his parents and sisters.