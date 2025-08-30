Late Liam Payne's sister remembers singer on 32nd birthday

Nicola Payne remembers late brother Nicola Payne

Nicola Payne is honouring the memory of her late brother Liam Payne with a heartfelt tribute on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Nearly a year after the former One Direction star tragically died following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina, his sister reflected on the last evening they spent together.

Sharing her emotions on Instagram Aug. 29, Nicola recalled how they celebrated his birthday just one year earlier.

“A year ago today, we were so full of hope and excitement for what the years ahead would bring you,” she wrote.

“That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald’s, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future.”

She remembered the night ending with love and encouragement.

“We ended the evening with a hug, telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you,” she continued. “If I had known that would be the last time I’d see you, I would have said so much more.”

Looking back, Nicola shared how much she wishes she could relive those moments with her younger brother.

“I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night, hug you tighter, capture your smile and voice, ask more questions and write it all down so I’d never forget,” the 37-year-old wrote.

As she marked his birthday, Nicola expressed what she hoped for him now.

“I hope you’re happy, at peace and know just how deeply you are loved. I miss you every single day, and I don’t think there will ever be a day that I don’t.”

Closing her tribute, she added, “So today, on your birthday, I want to wish you the happiest heavenly birthday. Wherever you are, I hope you’re celebrating and hopefully you’ve scored a few strikes too.”

Nicola’s message stands as both a touching remembrance and a reminder of the deep bond the siblings shared, keeping Liam’s memory alive through love, family, and cherished moments.