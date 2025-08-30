Meghan Markle makes 'With Love, Meghan' fans' day with sweet message

Meghan Markle just made a fan’s day with a surprise shout-out.

On Friday, August 29, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories to highlight a sweet fan exchange. She reposted a message from a fan named Ashley, whose mom had asked her to reach out and tell Meghan how much she enjoyed the latest season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

In a voice note, Ashley’s mom said, “Hi Ashley, Meghan Markle season two is on. I’m very excited about it. Can you please contact Meghan Markle on Instagram and tell her I really like her show and thank you for doing season two please make sure you do that for me bye…”

Ashley tagged Meghan, writing, “I hope you see this.” And to her surprise, Meghan responded.

“Loving your mom!” Meghan wrote with a heart emoji as she reshared the post.

The moment comes just days after With Love, Meghan returned for its second season on August 26.

The lifestyle series is part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s ongoing partnership with Netflix, which will also see the couple produce additional projects.