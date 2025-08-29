Prince Harry's one word can open Buckingham Palace doors on him

Royal fans and Britons still hope Prince Harry to reunite with his family in the UK as speculation mounts about a possible meeting between the Duke and his ailing father King Charles during his upcoming trip to London on September 8.

The Duke of Sussex, who has made no secret of his desire to begin steps towards peace with his blood relatives amid their deep and lasting rift, can make magic with his single word.

"An apology from Harry could turn the tide and reopen the doors of Buckingham Palace to him," a royal insider has claimed.

They went on: "Sorry might just be the one word that gets Harry back in the palace."

The insider explained: "King Charles is more than ready to welcome his youngest son back into the royal fold."

"Harry's gesture will surely pave the way for a new chapter of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation," they concluded.

In an interview, Harry expressed his fear about his father's life, admitting that he "doesn’t know" how many years his father has to live.

A positive move from Harry could reconnect him with the royals, as he's aware time is running out. Moreover, delaying peace efforts might mean missing this window of opportunity, given the Prince of Wales's reportedly more rigid stance, making future dialogue less likely under King William's reign.

On the other hand, a royal author advised the Duke to focus on charity work instead of explosive interviews against his own family.

Ingrid Seward, author of 'My Mother and I,' believes: "Prince Harry won’t be sharing more secrets as he seeks to extend an olive branch to the royal family. Hopefully, Harry will just rebuild his life."