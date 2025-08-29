Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles ahead of key meeting

Prince Harry seemingly surrendered to the royal family ahead of a key meeting with his father, King Charles.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards, a charity he has always supported.

There are whispers that Harry and the monarch will have a 'face-to-face' conversation, especially after their aides sat for a peace summit in London.

Now, a royal expert also shared good news about the former working royal's new strategy, which will be a big relief for the King.

Ingrid Seward believes that Prince Harry will not be giving "loads and loads of television interviews or writing another book" in recent times, which means he won't discuss the family drama publicly.

In conversation with Fox News, she said, "I think his direction will concentrate on as much charity work as he can find that interests him, or he feels that he can really help with… Hopefully, Harry will just rebuild his life."

The royal commentator revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are now concentrating on his charitable work, but "it isn’t a huge amount of work at the moment."

However, Harry's focus will be shifting to the 2027 Invictus Games, which is set to be held in Birmingham.

Ingrid revealed that the Duke of Sussex had "hopes that his father will attend."

She said that it is highly likely that King Charles will join the event because he is head of the armed forces as monarch and would celebrate his son's "big achievement" of gathering veterans across the world.