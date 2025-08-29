Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' reminds fans of 'Rocky Horror'

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Hot on the heels of the buzz of Man’s Best Friend, she’s keeping the energy high with the release of her latest music video, Tears.

Weeks of teasing had fans on the edge of their seats, but when the 26-year-old pop sensation finally dropped the video on Friday, August 29, they were more than ready for it.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Tears is channeling serious Rocky Horror Picture Show vibes and they can’t get enough of it.

“The fact that this MV is giving Rocky Horror reference and we all are here for this!,” wrote one in the comments section.

Another added, “having colman domingo in drag and being inspired by the rocky horror picture show oh sabrina you delivered greatness

The Rocky Horror comparisons didn’t stop there. “Sabrina and Rocky horror go great together!!!,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth couldn’t help but praise the visuals “I just love it when actors become popstars because they give us top-tier visuals, cinematography, and acting like this. What an amazing crossover.”

The Tears music video is the cherry on top of Sabrina’s 12-track album, following the success of her lead single Manchild, which earned the pop sensation her second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in June.

For the unversed, her Sixth album Short n’ Sweet, earned Carpenter her first Grammy and the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for four weeks.



