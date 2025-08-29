Justin Bieber pays tribute to Taylor Swift after viral 'congratulations'

Justin Bieber celebrates Taylor Swift’s music despite past drama

Taylor Swift, who is Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez’s longtime best friend, has not been the singer's friend for a long time.

The 31-year-old popstar now seemingly extended an olive branch to the Lover hitmaker, 35, as he put past feud behind and gave a shout-out to Swift.

Bieber took to Instagram on Thursday, August 28, and shared a picture of his son on his Story, which showed the one-year-old’s hand with a customised gold bracelet.

The Baby hitmaker chose the 14-time-Grammy winner’s song, Never Grow Up, as the background accompanying the picture.

The tribute for Jack Blues Bieber was posted by a fan account on the infant’s birthday, which Bieber reshared on his Story.

The carousel, which included more photos of Bieber’s adorable family of three, began with the picture of their firstborn’s tiny dimpled hand, with his “JBB” bracelet worth $700.

The GO BABY singer celebrated his baby’s first birthday recently with a camp-themed birthday party, which was attended by their friends and family, including Kendall Jenner.

The tribute to Swift comes after Bieber went viral for his congratulatory message for the Eras Tour performer and her beau, Travis Kelce.

The message which read, “Congratulations to them! Wishing their marriage is filled with love, just like mine with Hailey,” seemed to be posted in a fan account’s comments and quickly caught fire all over social media.

However, it was later confirmed that the message was edit and not a genuine comment.