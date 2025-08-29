London weather forecast: Met office issues yellow warning for rain

The Met Office reported a dramatic shift in London weather as the sunny summer has halted with heavy rains on the way.

Officials have issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across the capital.

The alert will be in effect until Friday, August 29, 2025, with a warning of significant disruption to public transport and the potential for localised flooding.

Meteorologists forecast intense downpours delivering up to 16mm of rainfall per hour in some areas.

This also raised the risks of power outages and flooding for a small number of homes and businesses.

Locals who commute using public transport will face disruptions as heavy rain is expected to affect bus and train services, leading to longer journey times.

Drivers are also facing difficult conditions due to spray and flooding on roads.

While the thundery spells are expected to clear later today, giving way to brighter intervals, the unpredictable weather is set to continue throughout the weekend.

Despite the thunder forecasts, the temperature will remain steady, hovering around a humid 21-22°C.

As reported by the Met Office, “Low cloud and frequent heavy showers at first, mainly clearing to the east by late morning. Then a mixture of sunshine and isolated showers for the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.”

Steve Willington, Met Office Chief, stated, “A westerly regime is now in charge of the UK’s weather and will help fuel periods of wet and windy weather over the next few days, with showers and some longer spells of rain likely for much of the UK on Thursday and Friday.”

“While many areas may welcome some rain after fairly prolonged dry weather, there’s a potential that over the next few days some parts of Wales, northwest England and western Scotland could see some impacts at times, which we’ll be keeping an eye on,” he added.

The downpour marks the bleak end to August after a sunny, albeit brief, holiday weekend, with a week of showers forecast ahead.

Officials urge residents to check the updated travel advisories before embarking on their journeys.