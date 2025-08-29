King Felipe and Queen Letizia bring comfort to Cáceres after wildfire devastation

Queen Letizia shares tender moment with child

King Felipe and Queen Letizia bring comfort to Caceres in continued fire relief efforts.

Carrying forward a week of visits to embattled communities, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia made their way today to the province of Cáceres, offering encouragement and gratitude to residents and front-line responders still recovering from the brutal wildfire season.

Earlier this week, the royals toured areas of Zamora and León, beginning at Lago de Sanabria and the Monastery of San Martín de Castañeda, pausing to speak with firefighters, evacuated families, and a rancher whose pastures were left charred and her livelihood in peril

Their journey continued into Galicia, where in Verín they visited the regional forest coordination center and flexible firefighting teams who endured exhausting conditions over three weeks.

They also met with affected families, especially children, underscoring the emotional toll of the disaster

the King demonstrated national commitment by interrupting his summer vacation to visit the Military Emergency Unit HQ near Madrid where nearly 2,000 military and civilian responders were dispatched, and the scale of the devastation became clear