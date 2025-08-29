Prince Harry returns to 'old life' as differences with Meghan Markle grow

Prince Harry made an important decision as differences with Meghan Markle grew.

A royal expert highlighted that the Duke of Sussex is resuming his old life with charitable work, whereas his wife is busy promoting her new entertainment ventures.

From With Love, Meghan, to As Ever, Meghan has been making it to the headlines, but on the other hand, Harry is nowhere to be seen with her, hinting that he is returning to his old self.

As per reports, the Duke of Sussex will be working on a short film, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which revolves around Uganda’s Masaka region and the HIV/AIDS crisis there, a cause close to Harry's heart due to his late mother, Princess Diana's involvement.

In conversation with The Sun, Hugo Vickers said, "It's always good when Prince Harry does something for charity, because then he's doing something for somebody else rather than for himself."

He added, "And that, of course, is what he was trained to do, and that is where his skills lie."

Speaking of Meghan, Mr Vickers claimed that the mother-of-two is a "red carpet person," very unlikely for Harry.

The royal commentator believes that King Charles' son "pops back" now and again with his charitable work, like he "sort of almost resumes his old life for a few days, and then he goes back to being an appendage in the garden."

The Duke professionally parted ways with Meghan because her projects do not give him "a bit of a purpose."