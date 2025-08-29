Joe Alwyn goes incognito in first outing since Taylor Swift’s engagement

Joe Alwyn made his first public appearance since his ex Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.
The 34-year-old actor, who was in a relationship with the 14-time Grammy winning musician for about six years, stepped out on Wednesday, August 27, in London.
While on the streets, he was photographed in a casual, understated look in a striped blue sweater, jeans and a blue hat.
Though not fully "incognito," the cap was pulled slightly over his face, adding a touch of anonymity to The Brutalist star's relaxed appearance.
His latest outing came only one day after the 35-year-old pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced the big news on Tuesday, August 26, via a joint Instagram post
The Cruel Summer chart topper and the Kinds of Kindness actor were first linked in 2017 and dated until 2023.
Over the course of their relationship, the now former couple fueled speculation about a potential engagement and wedding.
However, Taylor and Joe’s long-term relationship came to an end, with her moving on to focus on her music before finding true love with Travis, 35.
