Tommy Paul survives epic five-set thriller against Nuno Borges at US Open

Tommy Paul survives epic five-set thriller against Nuno Borges at U.S. Open

Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges face off in the second round of the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens.

The match stretched into the early hours of the morning. It concluded in the most dramatic way, where American Player, Tommy Paul, summoned a heroic effort to survive Portugal’s Nuno Borges 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 5-7, 7-5 in a second-round marathon.

The match started on Wednesday night, August 28, 2025, and concluded until 1:46 a.m. Thursday morning, August 29, 2025 after a grueling battle that lasted for 4 hours and 24 minutes.

The face-off took a dramatic turn in the final game of the fifth set where the score stood at 4-4.

Both Paul and Borges showcased exceptional skill, leaving the late-night crowd in a frenzy.

The chaotic exchange featured desperate gets, lunging volleys, and incredible defensive shots, culminating in Paul finally clinching the crucial break of serve, setting up a finish that felt inevitable after such a moment of brilliance.

The victory was a test of resilience for the 12th-seeded Paul. The 28-year-old appeared firm after scoring a two-set lead and even held match points in the third set.

But Borges mounted a stunning comeback, grinding his way back into the match by taking the third and fourth sets to force a decider.

Finally, after over four hours of battle, Paul prevailed, taking the fifth set 7-5 to end the contest.

Paul is currently ranked as the World's No. 8 best tennis player. This win marks a significant statement in his career.

For the past few months, the tennis star has been managing injuries, making his ability not only to endure but triumph in a physical five-set war a promising sign for his campaign in New York.

With this win, Paul records his 29th victory of the 2025 season and moves forward with the third round of the U.S. Open.