Prince William makes stern decision as King Charles opens doors for Harry

Prince William's true feelings laid bare after Prince Harry's UK return plan confirmed.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is set to make an appearance to support the charity to which he has been supporting for a long time, WellChild Awards, in London on September 8.

Notably, it will be Harry's first visit to his home country after he suffered a major setback in a UK security case.

There are strong reports that King Charles will have a "face-to-face conversation" with his son, especially after the peace summit between their aides.

The Mirror reported that the monarch is expected to be in the UK in the early weeks of September, suggesting a high chance of reunion between the father and son.

It is important to note that the Duke of Sussex last met King Charles in February 2024 after Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis.

"After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step," the source shared.

The Palace's officials expect Harry to maintain the "privacy and dignity," as the door "stays open for further dialogue."

However, speaking of William, an insider claimed that there is no chance that the future King will speak to his brother.

The source shared, "As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand."

The Prince of Wales fears that Harry will "expose" the private talks to the public and that the "Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote."

William and the other senior royals would think of reconciliation if Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, win back their trust.