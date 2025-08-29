Cardi B denies assaulting security guard in court

Cardi B has told a court that she did not assault a security guard who is suing her for allegedly cutting her cheek with a long fingernail and spitting on her.

The incident occurred outside an obstetrician's office in Los Angeles in 2018, when Cardi B was pregnant and had not yet publicly announced the news.

According to Cardi B, the security guard, Emani Ellis, had been following her and filming her without her consent.

The rapper claimed that she confronted Ellis, but denied touching her. "I didn't touch her," Cardi B said. "It was like a verbal fight, but it didn't get physical at all."

The Bodak Yellow rapper testified that Ellis had told someone on the phone that she was there, then followed her down a hallway. The rapper claimed that Ellis appeared to record her on her phone, invaded her privacy, and refused to "back up."

A face-to-face "verbal altercation" ensued, with Cardi B admitting to shouting an obscenity at Ellis while telling her to "get out of my face." "We're literally screaming at each other," she said.

However, Ellis's account of the incident differs significantly. According to Ellis, Cardi B accused her of trying to spread news about her being at the doctor's office, then hurled insults and threats, and attacked her.

A plastic surgeon testified that he had treated Ellis for a "hyper-sensitive" scar on her cheek, "most likely" caused by fingernails.

Ellis is suing Cardi B for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as well as negligence and false imprisonment.

Cardi B's lawyer noted that the star had "feared for her unborn baby" and accused Ellis of having "changed your story."