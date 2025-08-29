Kanye West, Kim Kardashian daughter North unlocks new achievement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West daughter North West makes appearance in dad's 'In Whose Name?' doc

North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, marked a new milestone.

The 12-year-old daughter of the former couple made a stunning debut at the Venice Film Festival alongside her famous mom.

The mother-daughter duo was dressed to the nines with North, who appeared in Sean "Diddy" Combs' video for the song Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine in March, sporting a gray-and-white pinstriped ensemble adorned with huge-sized safety pins.

She paired the outfit with black chunky boots and was rocking electric blue hair pulled back neatly in ponytails for the event.

As for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, she was donning a full length black dress.

The SKIMS mogul completed her all black look with matching pointy heels and dark shades.

Moreover, it seemed to be raining, so the Kardashians star shielded herself with one hand on her head, while her daughter held a mini umbrella.

The two shared a sweet moment as the pre-teen was seen locking arms with her mother while they walked down the road.

In addition to North, Kim, 44, and Kanye, 48, share three more children: a five year old daughter Chicago and two sons Saint, nine, and Psalm, five.