Travis Kelce steps out on field on first outing since Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce steps out first time after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce enjoyed a night out on Thursday, making his first public appearance since announcing his engagement to Taylor Swift.

While Swift didn't accompany him on the field, the Kansas City Chiefs star had the best company, his brother, Jason Kelce.

The pair were spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where they took in the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Travis kept it casual in a red-and-white striped long-sleeve Nike shirt, black shorts and a cap, flashing a wide smile throughout the evening.

Jason, however, grabbed more attention with his laid-back style, sporting a black bomber jacket, jean shorts and construction boots.

Source: Instagram/Colleen May Smith

The brothers were seen chatting on the sidelines as they rooted for the Bearcats. The team later shared a clip of Travis hyping up the crowd, where he said, “Man we about to take over Arrowhead, I can feel it baby.”

However, in other snaps shared by fan pages on social media, the player can be seen seated besides his fiancée watching the game.

The outing follows a major milestone in Travis’s personal life.

Just days earlier, he and Swift, both 35, confirmed their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

Alongside romantic photos from his proposal, the couple captioned their announcement, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” set to Swift’s song So High School.

The engagement photos captured Travis proposing in a picturesque garden setting at his estate in Leawood, Kansas, a moment that instantly went viral among fans.

For now, the newly engaged athlete seems to be enjoying time with family as he balances wedding excitement with football season.