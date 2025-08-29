Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary pack PDA at Venice Film Festival

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary at Venice Film Festival

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary made a dazzling appearance at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday, August 28, where the actress premiered her latest film Bugonia.

The Oscar-winning star, 36, looked stunning in a custom Louis Vuitton gown paired with Roger Vivier heels as she walked the red carpet alongside McCary, 40.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, are parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean.

Bugonia marks Stone’s fourth collaboration with acclaimed director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The pair have previously worked together on The Favourite (2018), Poor Things (2023), and Kinds of Kindness (2024), as well as several short films.

Stone and McCary, who made their appearance lovely with romantic gestures, the pair's story began in 2016, when she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. McCary, who was working as a writer and director for the sketch show, met Stone during her time on set.

They began dating the following year, announced their engagement in 2019, and married the year after. Together, they founded the production company Fruit Tree in 2020.

Since then, the couple has co-produced several projects, including Problemista (2023) and 2024 releases I Saw the TV Glow and A Real Pain, as well as Stone’s series The Curse.

While Stone tends to keep her personal life with McCary and their daughter private, she opened up a little during Bugonia’s press conference in Venice.

When asked about balancing fame with her off-screen life, she explained, “Because there’s me, and then there’s ‘me,’ here. I separate the two in my mind a little bit, which I maybe need to do less, but I think as a coping mechanism.

There’s the person who comes here and then there’s the person I am with all my friends and family. They’re the same person, but it’s what I do to keep myself sane, I guess.”

Bugonia will debut in select theaters on October 24 before opening nationwide on October 31.