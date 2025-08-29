Rachel Zegler says Steven Spielberg 'changed my life' in sweet tribute

Rachel Zegler got her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

Rachel Zegler is looking back with gratitude at the man who helped launch her Hollywood career.

The 24-year-old actress shared photos on Instagram Thursday, August 28, of herself with Steven Spielberg after the legendary director attended a performance of Evita in London, where Zegler currently stars.

In her caption, she reflected on how much his support has meant since casting her in West Side Story.

“we had a very special guest @officialevita last weekend — a man who believed in me when i was 17 and is the reason i was ushered into the many opportunities i have been blessed with thus far,” Zegler wrote.

“seven years later and he’s still so supportive of every venture, and i couldn’t be more thankful,” she continued. “steven spielberg, you changed my life. i may never be truly able to return the favor, but i hope a performance of 'rainbow high' every now and then gives you some comfort in knowing i am taking care of the career (kristie and) you’ve so graciously given me. grateful isn’t the right word. indebted, maybe. you get the picture.”

Zegler was just 17 when Spielberg cast her as Maria in his 2021 remake of the classic West Side Story. The breakout role earned her wide acclaim and led to a string of projects, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Disney’s live-action Snow White.