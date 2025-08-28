Kelsey Parker reveals 'hidden pain behind smile' after baby loss

Kelsey Parker lost her unborn baby with new boyfriend Will Lindsay

Kelsey Parker could not enjoy her recent outing after the heartbreaking loss of her third child.

Kelsey-who has endured the most difficult years following her husband Tom Parker's death in March 2022, and later suffered another heartbreak in June when she lost her unborn baby with new boyfriend Will Lindsay-opened up about her struggles.

The TV star, who is a mother to Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the 'reality' behind her smiles during a celebrity night out.

She explained that while she enjoyed her food and watching her friend James Argent perform, 'deep down' she really wanted to leave.

Kelsey penned: 'Instagram vs Realty. I had a fantastic night out with my good friend Arg. We had a lovely meal, but looking around at all the beautiful young girls with bodies to die for, I felt so uncomfortable to die for, I felt so uncomfortable and unconfident-feelings I've never really experienced before.

Deep down I could not wait to leave all I want to say someone is smiling and laughing on social media, you never truly know how they are feeling inside, or the pain and struggles it's taken to put one foot in front of the other.'

Previously, Kelsey revealed that their baby boy, whom they named Phoenix, was tragically 'born sleeping.'