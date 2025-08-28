Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez 'double wedding' plans spark excitement

Longtime besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez got engaged to Travis Kelce and Benny Blanco, respectively, just six months apart and now fans are eager to know if a double wedding is on the cards?

As the pop stars stepped into their "bride-to-be" eras with their engagements happening around the same time, fans couldn’t help but wonder that would these besties turn into brides together?

While the Only Murders in the Building star got engaged to the music producer in December 2024, the Cruel Summer chart topper and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shocked fans with the delightful news on Tuesday, August 26.

Since then social media is buzzing with memes, photoshopped images, and positive updates, with fans convinced that the two would naturally celebrate their weddings side by side, just as they've shared so many milestones together.

"Omg, we are expecting a twin wedding soon!" one excited fan gushed.

Another chimed in saying, "Can’t wait for the ultimate double wedding of the two most famous pop stars and BFFs!"

Notably, if fans would be given a reality check over the double wedding for Taylor and Selena, the fans’ fantasy may seem far-fetched.

Given that both are massive Hollywood superstars, their weddings would undoubtedly be significant events in their own right. It's unlikely they'd have them on the same day, with common friends and fellow celebs would probably be torn between which wedding to attend.

In an ideal condition, if they did walk down the aisle on the same day, the besties would miss each other's big day and likely wouldn’t have the chance to enjoy each other’s events or make fun memories together.

Nevetheless, most probably Taylor and Selena might tie the knot with their respective partners a month apart or so.

It is pertinent to note that no official updates have been provided regarding the singers’ wedding plans.