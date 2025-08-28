Taylor Swift's backup dancer brings big moves to ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Taylor Swift's backup dancer surprises fans with recent update after engagement announcement

Taylor Swift’s backup dancer Jan Ravnik is set to join Dancing with the Stars for its upcoming season.

The pro dancer, who garnered recognition after performing on the Eras Tour, spoke about stepping into the much-anticipated season 34 of the show.

On Thursday, August 28, Ravnik shared a recorded message on Good Morning America.

Expressing his excitement, he said, “I travelled all around the world with Eras Tour, and now I’m coming to the ballroom stage for Dancing with the Stars. Mirrorball never goes out of style, and we are ready to win it.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Ravnik wrapping up Swift’s history-making Eras Tour last year.

In addition, the talented dancer also appeared in the Cruel Summer singer’s concert film, The Eras Tour Movie.

Moreover, on Wednesday, August 27, Dancing with the Stars hinted at his addition with a purple-sparkle teaser post on Instagram.

According to The Sun, “The show needed a replacement for Galeb [Savchenko] and Jan’s availability came at the perfect time. Like Galeb, Jan’s got the devilishly handsome good looks, charm, and dance moves to back it up.”

For the unversed, the complete lineup for season 34 will be unveiled on Wednesday, September 3.