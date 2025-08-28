Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get wedding help offers from more celebrities

From Martha Stewart offering her services to help organise Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s much-anticipated wedding, more celebrities have now joined the list.

Flavor Flav, affectionately known as the King Swiftie among devoted fans, is the latest celebrity to join the growing list of stars eager to pitch in voluntarily in the future nuptials.

Following Tuesday’s news of Taylor and Travis’ engagement, the Public Enemy hype man extended his heartfelt congratulations as well as a rare gift for the newly engaged couple.

"Flavor Flav right here in the building, a.k.a. King Swiftie," he begins in a new video message. "I want to congratulate my girl Taylor Swift on her engagement to my boy Travis Kelce."

"Hey yo, check this out: I knew this was gonna happen. I could not wait for the day to happen, you know what I’m saying? Now my girl Taylor is engaged to my boy. I’m stoked!" Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., continued in the video posted on Wednesday, August 27.

Beyond his excitement for the couple, the 66-year-old rapper also had a generous offer for the Cruel Summer chart topper and the NFL star.

"I can’t wait for the wedding. Not only that, but when y’all get married, let your boy Flavor Flav be the officiator,” he volunteers in the clip shared by TMZ. "I would love to officiate the wedding, you know what I’m saying? But most of all, congratulations, Taylor and Travis."

The Bring The Noise singer then offered his heartfelt blessings, wishing them "the longest, most prosperous marriage ever."

He wrapped up the video with an enthusiastic shoutout to Swift, "King Swiftie in the building, giving you all of my blessings. Taylor Swift, you got the gift!"

Flav has proudly embraced his Swiftie status since attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Detroit in 2023.

He went on to attend multiple shows and was seen swapping friendship bracelets with other fans.