NASA studies microgravity's impact on astronaut vision, brain pressure

The International Space Station’s crew conducted critical research focused on studying the effects of microgravity on astronaut health, while also managing new cargo and conducting an emergency drill.

The research aimed at analysing the headward fluid shifts in space that lead to “puffy face” syndrome and potential vision changes.

The experiment is led by Kimiya Yui, flight engineer from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), who is testing a specialized thigh cuff on National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Mike Fincke.

The device will help to mitigate fluid buildup, minimizing pressure on the eyes and brain.

The thigh cuff investigation analyzes whether leg cuffs can counteract these fluid movements, possibly protecting astronauts for future Moon and Mars missions.

Yui conducted ultrasound scans on Fincke’s legs while his cardiac activity was being monitored by the electrodes, providing real-time health data to ground-based researchers.

In microgravity, astronauts experience Space-Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome (SANS). This condition leads to changes in vision due to fluid shifts towards the head.

Previous studies, such as, Fluid Shifts suggested that changing carbon dioxide levels and B vitamins altered brain damage and caused symptom severity.

Canadian research (SANSORI) found that spaceflight reduces eye tissue stiffness, similar to conditions on Earth, such as those associated with glaucoma.

Another research conducted by Japanese researchers found that artificial gravity may prevent genetic changes in eye tissues.