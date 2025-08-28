Brooklyn Beckham, Meghan Markle bond over similar passion

Brooklyn Beckham is showing a similar kind of interest to that of his new friend Meghan Markle.

The 26-yeat-old son of David and Victoria, who often experiments making with different dishes and cuisines, took to Instagram to share a tutorial on making jam- seemingly inspired by Meghan Markle.

Previously, Meghan launched her own pricey raspberry jam, sold under her name, the Duchess of Sussex, through her American Riveria Orchard brand, priced at a staggering £6.50 a jar.

While Meghan is cashing in on her royal name to sell the spread, Brooklyn's attempt was simply to teach his followers how to make his recipe.

His inspiration comes after claims that Prince Harry and Meghan are 'secretly supporting' Brooklyn and his wife Nicola because of their 'similar family feuds' and a desire to discuss their personal issues.

During the meetup, it was reported that Meghan and Nicola shared a meaningful conversation after being accused by critics of being 'homewreckers' and women who tear apart their husbands' families.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had arranged a dinner at their Montecito, California mansion back in May.

It was described as a time sensitive moment, since Brooklyn and Nicola are embroiled in a family feud with David and Victoria.

The young couple reportedly received 'unwavering support' from Harry and Meghan, who are said to feel 'empathetic' towards them.