Princess Olympia of Greece stuns in white at Godson’s christening

Crown Prince Pavlos’s daughter at Getty family christening

Princess Maria Olympia of Greece was every inch the glowing godmother as she stepped out in bridal white for the christening of her baby godson, Robert Theodore Getty, in the Hamptons.

The 29-year-old royal looked radiant cradling the three-month-old in a series of touching photos shared by her father, Crown Prince Pavlos, on Instagram.

During the moving Greek Orthodox ceremony at Dormition Hamptons in New York, Olympia was pictured holding baby Robert with visible emotion, her bond with the little one clear for all to see.

Later, the celebration continued with a picture perfect garden reception, where blue and white flowers and elegant décor paid tribute to the family’s heritage while marking the joyous occasion in true style.

Proud dad Pavlos shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram, writing: “Baptism of Robert Theodore Getty son of my nephew Robert & Anna Getty.

Olympia & Conrad are the godparents. Thank you Father Alex and Presvitera for the beautiful family service @dormitionhamptons.”

Best known as a fashion model and fixture on the international social scene, Olympia is more often spotted in the front row of runway shows, at high-society soirées, or jet-setting across the globe.

But her softer side was on display as she cradled her 3 month old godson during the intimate Greek Orthodox service in the Hamptons.

Of course, she hasn’t put her party spirit aside. Just earlier this summer, she celebrated her close friend Electra Niarchos’ 30th birthday in Edinburgh, fully embracing the “Tartan Punk Creatures” theme in a strapless tartan mini dress.

Sharing the look with her followers, she cheekily captioned: “Tarted up @electraniarchos we love you !!!”