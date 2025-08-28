Meghan Markle, Prince Harry denied key royal opportunity

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were denied a special royal role by the monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were left out in the cold by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who denied the couple of giving an opportunity to serve the monarchy.

Kristen Meinzer, an award-winning podcaster, has suggested that Harry never intended to fully relinquish his senior Royal duties and may consider returning to the UK on a part-time basis.

In conversation with Express US, the culture critic discussed the circumstances leading up to Harry's resignation, claiming: "In a perfect world, he and Meghan would have been able to do what Edward and Sophie did early on in their marriage - pursue their own passions while also serving the crown."

The expert went on to claim that the late monarch denied Harry and Meghan's similar request, adding: "The Queen did not grant Harry and Meghan the same opportunity."

The commentator continued: "The institution did not treat the racism Meghan faced with the seriousness it warranted."

"But Charles is not his mother. And if he arranged for their duties to have both some flexibility and a great deal of safety, I think Harry and Meghan would certainly consider accepting the opportunity," said the critic.

Harry and Meghan have established a new existence in America, where they reside with their two youngsters, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, yet simultaneously, sources suggest Harry is prepared to return home, which prompted questions to Meinzer on this matter.

She revealed: "I think Harry would love to return to the UK, at least part-time. He wants to spend time with his UK friends and family. He wants his wife and children to know and love his homeland."

She continued: "That's why he's been trying so hard to reinstate the security that Charles took away. He wants to spend time there, but he wants to do so safely."

They were forced to surrender the keys after stepping back as senior working royals, yet sources claim Charles has been keeping Frogmore Cottage available for their potential return.

Harry has been absent from Britain for five years, with suggestions that Charles has been anticipating his homecoming throughout this period, and by maintaining Frogmore's vacancy, he's extending a "silent invite" to Harry.

"Of course, we know that Charles terminated that lease, with the plan of putting Andrew there, but he's never followed through on that plan. So I do hope it would someday be Harry and Meghan's, should they want it," according to Meinzer.