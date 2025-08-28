Queen Camilla to make major announcement after Prince Harry's UK return

Queen Camilla is preparing to make a major announcement just days after Prince Harry returns to the UK next month.

The Daily Express reports that the Queen’s Reading Room charity will unveil a new partnership with the Elm Foundation — a domestic abuse organisation — at the upcoming Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House on September 19 and 20.

The collaboration will focus on supporting survivors through book donations, reading groups, and community storytelling projects designed to aid recovery.

Vicki Perrin, CEO of the Queen’s Reading Room, told the publication: “Her majesty’s expertise and her understanding of domestic violence and the pathways to rebuilding lives are incredibly helpful to us in building our own work. To be able to bring these two important causes together is the sort of thing that only Her Majesty can do.”

Elm Foundation CEO Jennifer Calverley added, “We see every day how trauma can isolate people who have been affected by domestic abuse. Reading, with its ability to transport, and connect with others, offers a gentle but profound way to begin rebuilding and regaining confidence.”

While the Queen takes the lead on her charity’s new chapter, Prince Harry is set to make headlines in London. The Duke of Sussex confirmed that he will return to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8, where he will present the Award for Inspirational Child and deliver a speech.

"I'm always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," Harry, 40, said in a statement on August 28.