Will Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce bring on American 'royal wedding'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s unexpected wedding plans revealed

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sent fans in frenzy with their engagement announcement, and all have one question they need the answer to, when are they taking the vows?

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, have been dating for two years, and while the engagement might have raised the expectations for an American royal wedding, they might not come true.

The 14-time-Grammy winner and the NFL star are reportedly looking forward to a “private” ceremony with their intimate family and close friends, as a source told Page Six.

“It will be more casual than people think,” they added of the couple’s eventual wedding.

According to insiders, the Eras Tour performer and the athlete will probably tie the knot after his NFL season is completed in 2026.

Since Kelce will retire after his 13th season, the newly-engaged couple will have the time to focus on their life in private.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and her fiancé announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, August 26.

According to Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, the proposal came as a surprise to Swift. “They were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’… They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” the dad of two shared in an interview.