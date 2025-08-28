Princess Diana's time capsule opened ahead of schedule in London after 34 years

Princess Diana’s time capsule, which was buried in 1991 in London, was opened prematurely yesterday, August 27, 2025 revealing its content.

The time capsule, buried by Princess Diana alongside children at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), has been unearthed, revealing a collection of nineties collectibles.

The capsule was seeded in the main entrance of the hospital in March 1991 to mark the laying of the foundation stone of the hospital’s Variety Club Building, the capsule held nostalgic treasures including a Kylie CD, a solar-powered calculator, and a pocket TV.

Princess Diana's time capsule

Why was the capsule dug up now?

The main reason it was dug up before it was meant to lie there for hundreds of years was to allow construction work for the new Children’s Cancer Centre at the hospital.

The fundraising drive has already been kicked off, and it is hoped that when the hospital become functional, it will be a national resource for the treatment of childhood cancers.

History

Princess Diana helped two children, then 11-year-old David Watson and then 9-year-old Sylvia Foulkes, to handpick the items inside her capsule.

Both participated after winning a competition run by BBC, Blue Peter Show.

The contents evoke a nostalgic vibe of the 90s

The contents of the capsule give retro flashback to the early 90s, and include:

A Casio pocket TV,

A CD of Kylie Minogue’s Rhythm of Love’ album,

A Solar calculator,

A capsule’s burial. Headlines on the front page include: “US rejects Iraqi warplanes plea as rebels close in.”

A lot of the buried items had water damage, but they remain largely intact.

Casio pocket TV

A look at the items inside the time capsule

Diana remained president of GOSH until her death on August 31, 1997. She was a frequent guest at the hospital, visiting children and playing a central role in GOSH’s Wishing Well Appeal.

Princess Diana remained president of GOSH until her death on August 31, 1997

The new cancer centre is expected to open for public in 2028 and will prove to be a national resource centre for the treatment of childhood cancers.