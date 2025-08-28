Prince Andrew sparks serious health concerns after blistering blow

Prince Andrew’s family is growing concerned as the Duke of York’s scandals appear to be taking a major toll on his health.

Andrew, along with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been staying Craigowan Lodge, near the Balmoral Castle, since mid-August for the annual royal tradition at the Scottish palace to spend their summer break.

The disgraced royal has been embroiled in multiple scandals which has caused the royal family to distance themselves from the 65-year-old. Andrew’s friendship with Jeffery Epstein and abuse allegations from Virginia Giuffre had him stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019.

Just as Andrew was beginning to take a sigh of relief after FBI declared there was no Epstein list which could potentially incriminate the royal, royal biographer Andrew Lownie released his book on the Yorks with even more damaging claims.

Now, sources have shared that Andrew’s is disturbed by the headlines and the turmoil that it has caused in his life. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield cited insiders to Fox News Digital that “serious concerns” about his “emotional well-being”.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused the disgraced Duke of York and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of sexual assault, wrote the book before she took her life in April. The memoir of the late 41-year-old is slated for October release.

Meanwhile, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told the outlet that the Virginia Giuffre saga “continues to haunt Prince Andrew even after her sad demise”.

He noted that Virginia was a “tortured soul and has left Andrew and the royal family in a similar state of mind”.