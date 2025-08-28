Britney Spears’ real reason to play Sinéad O'Connor in biopic laid bare

Britney Spears has recently shared real reason to play Sinéad O'Connor in an upcoming biopic.

Some sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that the pop icon often compared her public breakdown with the late O’Connor’s battle with fame and institutions, adding to her fascination.

A confidante close to Spears said, “Britney sees parallels between her struggles with the media and mental health, and what Sinéad went through. She feels like she understands that world better than most actors.”

For now, Hollywood actress Natalie Portman is considered to play the role, as the producers believe that she has the flair to portray the Grammy-winning singer after she shaved her head for V for Vendetta.

However, the Toxic crooner doesn’t concur with the movie producers as she “thinks she already lived through that raw, shaved-head look (2007 hair-shaving incident) which Sinéad made iconic”.

According to an insider, “Britney has joked that she's got more experience with clippers than Portman ever will – and her own mental health issues that make her a good fit to play Sinéad,” who died in London at 56 back in July 2023 amid mental health struggle.

Meanwhile, industry insider cited one of Hollywood’s casting executive, saying, “Britney is a pop icon in her own right, but shaving your head's not enough to step into Sinéad's shoes.”

Defending Portman’s casting for the role, they further said, “This is about embodying a whole spirit and struggle – not just a haircut.”

Another movie insider remarked, “Producers want someone who can capture Sinéad's ferocity and vulnerability. That's why Portman is the top choice.”

Interestingly, a Hollywood producer added, “People love Britney, but this isn't a concert comeback opportunity for a pop singer – it's a demanding biopic of one of Ireland's most uncompromising artists.”

Therefore, they believed that Portman is “one of the actresses producers trust to deliver that level of portrayal”.