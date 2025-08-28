Japan turns to AI to prepare for potential Mt Fuji eruption

Japan is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) video generation to raise awareness about the worst case scenario in case of Mount Fuji eruption.
Mount Fuji is an active stratovolcano located on the Japanese island of Honshu. It is the highest mountain in Japan, the second-highest volcano on any Asian island and the seventh-highest peak of an island on Earth.
The authorities in the Japanese capital released an AI generated video detailing the potential eruption and depicting the catastrophe that could follow the natural calamity.
The video features clouds of smoke billowing from the highest peak in Japan as the volcanic ash takes over the city’s skies.
The video was released to warn the 20 million residents about the consequences of volcanic eruption, though there is no imminent danger.
Mount Fuji’s last eruption, known as the Hoei eruption, was 318 years ago.
The government has asked the public to visualise the certain scenarios for better preparation in case of any emergency situation.
Japan’s location on the Ring of Fire makes it highly vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanoes, the area known for high intense volcanic and seismic activity.
Though this is not the first warning issued by the government regarding Mount Fuji, however, it marks a vital step towards usage of technology in raising awareness about potential catastrophic events helping public to take effective defensive measures.
Taylor Townsend responds to Ostapenko’s ‘No Education’ comment after US Open win
Dean Stokes, from Brighton, went on 108 rollercoasters at 32 theme parks across the UK in 16 days
Major discovery is expected to solve mystery of how life formed on earth 4 billion years ago
LeBron James is flying to China in September
Bob Katter threatened a reporter over questions about his Lebanese heritage during a Brisbane press conference
Meghan call her angel investments ‘Dolphin Tank’
The animated-musical film 'Demon Hunters' has been watched more than 236 million times
Kokichichi Akuzwa has become the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji