Prince William, Kate ‘devastated’ by fresh controversy over new home

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who confirmed the big news about moving into their new home, faced a major setback in their plans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to move into Forest Lodge, which is currently under minor renovations, later this year, as per Kensington Palace announcement. However, what was anticipated to be a special time for the Wales family has been marred by a new controversy.

As soon as the news broke, reports emerged that tenants at the cottages surrounding Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park have been asked to move out to be compensated to a different accommodation.

Although, the report “put a dampener on what was a very exciting fresh new start after going through nearly two years of hell”, a source revealed to Woman’s Day Magazine.

The royal couple is “devastated” about the “bad press” especially given that they were planning the move for “months” and no one was given an eviction notice.

Moreover, a palace leak has also jarred the couple as fingers seem to be pointing towards Queen Camilla and even King Charles.

Sources believe that Kate and William’s move was strategically leaked so that the buzz surrounding Camilla’s controversial holiday on Tory billionaire donor’s yacht could be brushed under the carpet.

If it weren’t for the leak, the Waleses would have held back on the announcement until later.

“They can’t win no matter where they live, but this should have been handled better and in a more timely manner,” the insider told the outlet.

“It’s also another example of why William was right to hire his own staffers and law firm. With the palace dealing with Camilla’s yacht controversy, someone dropped the ball on their house-moving story and it’s turned something they were so excited about into a PR nightmare.”