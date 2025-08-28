Hilary Duff drops major announcement about her new album

Hilary Duff has recently dropped major hints about her new album as she celebrates anniversary of her first album, Metamorphosis.

Someone is Watching Over Me crooner has turned to Instagram on August 27 and posted a carousel of throwback images from her promotional days.

Hilary also gave a peek into her life at the time of her debut album release in the caption.

“I had to go digging around the internet for pictures from this time as I’m not sure camera phones even existed. Sadly, all my hairstyles ARE very documented,” began the 37-year-old.

Younger star reflected, “I do know this marker of time was a huge change in my being.”

“I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on people’s lives, and mine,” noted Hilary.

The Lizzie McGuire actress said, “As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15-year-old self-meant every word.”

Hilary pointed out that her album at the time “landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure”.

She continued, “I remember some of my first shows being in a skate park in San Jose, and very shortly after, stepping out on stage in arenas.”

Hilary revealed that on August 26 marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis.

“Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did,” added A Cinderella Story actress.

Interestingly, Hilary ended her message by disclosing there may be a follow-up in the music.

“To be continued,” she remarked with a string of butterfly emoticons.

Hilary’s fans sang praises for the singer over her debut album in the comment section.

One said, “This is my comfort album, Hilary! thank you for making it.”

Another added, “No, you don’t understand… this raised us.”

Meanwhile, Hilary released her fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out, 10 years ago.