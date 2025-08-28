Selena Gomez finally reacts to Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement

Taylor Swift has joined the fiancee club nearly six months after her BFF Selena Gomez said yes to love Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building star took a whole day to respond, but she made sure to celebrate her bestie’s big news with lots of love.

On Wednesday, the People You Know singer shared Taylor and Travis Kelce’s joint engagement post on her Instagram Stories with a heartwarming caption on top, "When bestie gets engaged" complete with a loved up emoji.

Setting the whole vibe, the social media update was set to You’re My Best Friend by Queen.

Swift, 35, and Gomez, 33, have been best friends since the late 2000s, back when they were both dating Jonas brothers: Selena with Nick and Taylor with Joe.

Now, the Cruel Summer chart topper and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end broke the internet on Tuesday with their photos from their dreamy flower-filled proposal

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [fire cracker emoji]," the caption read.

Selena, for her part, announced her engagement to Blanco back in December 2024 with a sparkling marquise diamond and a caption that read, "Forever begins now."

Unlike Selena, Taylor was quick to hype her up back then, commenting, "Yes I will be the flower girl."