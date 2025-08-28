Priscilla Presley reveals fears over daughter's marriage to Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie passed away in 2023 at the age of 54

Priscilla Presley has revealed she was deeply uneasy about her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s whirlwind marriage to Michael Jackson.

Speaking on JAM Nation with Jonesy & Amanda on Tuesday, August 26, the 80-year-old admitted she “pretty much” said only two sentences to Jackson during the two years he was married to Lisa Marie.

“I knew enough about him, about Michael,” Priscilla explained. “He loved people in the business. He loved actors, he loved people that were famous. I was just really concerned because my daughter was famous and the daughter of the most famous man, really, in rock and roll.”

She added, “So I was very concerned about my daughter and his situation with her, and she knew it. She knew I wasn’t for it. But I had to back off.”

Lisa Marie, who tragically died in 2023 at age 54, wed Jackson in 1994 just 20 days after finalising her divorce from musician Danny Keough. The couple’s marriage lasted until 1996.

Over the years, Lisa Marie built a blended family, sharing two children with Keough, twin daughters with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood, and mourning the loss of her son Benjamin in 2020.