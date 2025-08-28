Meghan Markle deletes her online store after months of silence

Meghan Markle has quietly pulled the plug on one of her side projects just as the second season of her Netflix series drops.

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating the release of eight new episodes of With Love, Meghan — out August 26 — but another one of her ventures has suddenly vanished.

Earlier this year, Meghan launched a curated shopping page on ShopMy, a platform known for highlighting top picks in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. The 44-year-old used it to share a “handpicked and curated collection” of her favourite items, giving followers a rare peek into her personal style.

But now, all the listings she uploaded have been deleted, and the page has sat inactive for nearly 13 weeks, as reported by Express.

The move comes as Meghan shifts focus to her lifestyle brand, As Ever. The label’s first collection sold out in under an hour in April, with its June relaunch disappearing in less than 10 minutes.

She’s also ventured into the alcoholic beverage market with her recently launched Napa Valley Rosé wine.