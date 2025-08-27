Travis Kelce confirms Taylor Swift planted Easter eggs on 'New Heights'

Travis Kelce also revealed his favourite track from Taylor Swift's upcoming album 'Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift definitely dropped some exciting Easter eggs during her New Heights debut, confirms her fiancé Travis Kelce.

On the latest episode of his hit sports podcast with brother Jason, the NFL star confirmed that his pop megastar fiancée slipped in “a few Easter eggs” during her recent appearance on the show.

“I know Tay walked away absolutely ecstatic and excited and happy that she came on here and had her first podcast experience with me and you, man,” Travis told Jason during the August 27 episode. “She walked away, like, flying around… obviously dropping a few Easter eggs and seeing if anyone caught on.”

Among some of the theories proposed by eagle-eyed Swifties are a possible Super Bowl halftime show performance and a potential sister album accompanying Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Speaking of which, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end also shared just how much he’s been enjoying listening to Showgirl, out October 3.

“I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it’s just still so poetic in her melodies and her references,” he explained. “It’s just so much fun to listen to, man. I’ve been dancing all throughout the house.”

Pressed to pick a favourite track, Travis named song No. 3, “Opalite.”

“Every time it comes on, I always catch myself [dancing],” he admitted.