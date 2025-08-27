Meghan Markle's show: A hit or miss?

Meghan Markle might be worried as her highly-anticipated Netflix show, which hit the screens on August 26, coincides with the dazzling engagement announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

There are speculations that the Duchess of Sussex's series season 2 is being eclipsed by the Swift-Kelce engagement sensation.

According to a new report, With Love, Meghan is not hitting the mark. It's not doing well or what the network would have hoped it would do.

However, the show's future hangs in the balance if it falls short of estimated expectations. Some are claiming that that the Duchess of Sussex saw this as her comeback moment and was left disappointed by its reception.

Meanwhile, some fans are praising Meghan and recommending others to watch it.

Like the first instalment, series two sees Meghan share cooking, gardening and hosting tips with friends and famous guests.

The royal family don't get a mention, nor is there any discussion of the rift within it. In fact, Harry doesn't appear on camera at all in the series.

Nor do their children. The couple continue to protect Archie and Lilibet's privacy, while also presenting their lifestyle. There are no references to their former lives as working royals.