Meghan Markle 'put love and thought' into Harry's 40th birthday gift

Meghan Markle put her love and thought into Prince Harry's birthday present.

The Duke of Sussex proudly showed off the special gift she had customised for him and his friends to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Meghan excitedly revealed the present during a new episode of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. The black baseball cap was embroidered with white lettering that read: 'PH 40.'

Meghan was heard saying: 'Now we get into the things that bring me joy. I made these for my husband's 40th birthday for him and his friends.'

For context Prince Harry marked his 40th birthday on September 15th, 2024.

Meghan's heartfelt gesture has sparked curiosity among fans about what she might gift Harry for his 41st birthday, which is only weeks away.

Royal viewers are also waiting to see whether King Charles and the Royal Family will extend public birthday wishes this year, as they did on Harry's 40th.

Meanwhile, Meghan was notably snubbed on her own birthday, as the Royal Family did not issue any public message.

Her latest public birthday greeting from them came in 2021, when she marked her 40th birthday.