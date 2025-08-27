Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani hit a new milestone in their marriage

Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani have finally hit a major milestone in their marriage as they collaborate for a TV series for the first time.

According to Deadline, the couple reportedly signed as executive producers and they are going to produce a modern take on L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz titled Dorothy.

Interestingly, the series, which is created by Gina Matthews and produced under Little Engine label, is an adaptation of “a contemporary, music-infused YA retelling” that uses “the Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today”.

Reflecting on new challenges, Blake said in a statement, “We're really excited about all the possibilities this show brings and I'm so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee Metzger.”

“I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project,” remarked the musician.

However, Gwen added, “It's a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me.”

Meanwhile, the couple also serve as non-writing executive producers on the project alongside Lee, Grant Scharbo and Patrick Moran.