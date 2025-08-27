Paris Hilton reflects on special bond with fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld

Paris Hilton surprises fans with recent remarks

Paris Hilton recently opened up about her reaction to fronting Karl Lagerfeld’s new autumn campaign.

The 44-year-old star, known for her reality TV show The Simple Life, reflected on her first interaction with the late fashion icon.

In an exclusive conversation with WWD, Hilton recalled, “I remember the first time we met … Karl took his camera out and started taking a bunch of pictures of my sister and myself and Princess Marie-Chantal and a bunch of our friends. I just remember that this first time he looked at me in his iconic way, the sunglasses on, his gloves, his fan in his hand. We immediately had this connection.”

Later in the interview, the Nothing in This World singer praised the German designer, describing the campaign as a “dream come true.”

Speaking to the outlet, she added, “Karl has definitely been an influence in fashion for me forever … I just feel like being the face of this Karl Lagerfeld campaign is such a dream come true, because it’s not just about fashion, it’s really about celebrating someone who changed the world of style and fashion forever.”

For the unversed, Karl passed away in 2019 at the age of 85, but his namesake fashion house continues to honour his legacy.

CEO Pier Paolo shared his thoughts on featuring Hilton in the upcoming campaign.

During his conversation with WWD, he said, “It is so unexpected, as Karl was … They knew each other and I think if Karl was still with us, he would have loved the idea… The fact that Karl never took himself too seriously is also something that is very close to the way Paris portrays herself. Similar to Karl, she is iconic, but the same time ironic.”

Alongside the Lagerfeld autumn campaign, Hilton is also preparing to become the new face of Paul Mitchell hair care.